Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Expands By 700.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

