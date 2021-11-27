Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Expands By 700.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About SCI Engineered Materials
