Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Rises By 600.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SBSAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,944. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

