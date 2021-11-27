Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Grows By 814.7%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 814.7% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

