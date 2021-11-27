Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Increases By 6,098.5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 6,098.5% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TDH by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TDH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TDH by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 532,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,225. TDH has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

