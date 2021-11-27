Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Drops By 88.6%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

