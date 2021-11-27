Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Decreases By 96.5%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OTTV remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,523,809. Viva Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
