Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $315,062.70 and approximately $76,089.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

