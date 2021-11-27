Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Shutterstock worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,158,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $112.39 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

