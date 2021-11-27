SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0186 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $362,954.90 and $2,538.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,589.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.57 or 0.07465894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.33 or 0.01026456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00085569 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00416164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.00441661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,552,086 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.