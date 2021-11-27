Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

