Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.77. 1,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

