Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

