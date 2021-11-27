Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCNA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 715,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

