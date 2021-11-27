Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCNA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 715,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Smart Cannabis
