SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.97

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.97 and traded as low as C$30.87. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$31.02, with a volume of 382,055 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

