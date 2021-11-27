Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $308.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

