Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 872.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.