Sonar (PING) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $493,971.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $493,971.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

