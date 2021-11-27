Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.72% of Southern First Bancshares worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

