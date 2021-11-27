Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

