Sovryn (SOV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $868,131.00

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $273.57 million and $868,131.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for approximately $14.15 or 0.00025961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00064113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00104501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.55 or 0.07402325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,317.73 or 0.99658583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,334,010 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

