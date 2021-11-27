Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $2.21. Sow Good shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

