SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

