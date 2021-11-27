SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

