SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lowered by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 15.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $6,944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

MDY traded down $17.28 on Friday, hitting $506.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $395.14 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

