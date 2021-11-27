Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $15.51. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 27,439 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

