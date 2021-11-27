Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.20

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 122,808 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.20.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

