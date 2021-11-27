Spectrecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00196920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00781168 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074343 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

