Splinterlands Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

