SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 1,625.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

