Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $250.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.60. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

