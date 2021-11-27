SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of SPS Commerce worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

