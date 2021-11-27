SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.65 Million

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $397.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $396.30 million and the highest is $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

