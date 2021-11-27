SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

