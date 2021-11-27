Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.35 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00201841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.91 or 0.00774666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

