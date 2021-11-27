Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Starcom plc (LON:STAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 124,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market cap of £54.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Starcom news, insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann bought 9,744,000 shares of Starcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

