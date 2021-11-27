State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,979 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of RPT Realty worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

