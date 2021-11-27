State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

