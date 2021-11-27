State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.13 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

