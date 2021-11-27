State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 18,455 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101,428.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $70.93 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

