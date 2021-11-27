State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

