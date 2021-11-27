State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

