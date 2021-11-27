State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.30 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 257.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 420,462 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 63.2% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 404,813 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $8,797,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $8,373,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in News by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after acquiring an additional 333,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.61 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

