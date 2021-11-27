State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.31 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

