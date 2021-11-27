State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.