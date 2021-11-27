State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $200.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,962,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $4,992,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

