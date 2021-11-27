State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 900,602 shares of company stock valued at $67,912,809 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.