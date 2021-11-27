State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.31 Million in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 114,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

