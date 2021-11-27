State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 60,060 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

