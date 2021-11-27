State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 30.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 31.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $518.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total value of $463,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock valued at $47,183,609. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

