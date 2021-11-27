State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

